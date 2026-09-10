No military response discussed under Mecca pact over attacks on Saudi: Pak

Pakistan said on Thursday that there were no discussions about a military reaction ​from Islamabad under the Mecca agreement in response to ‌the Houthis' attacks on Saudi Arabia, but added that Pakistan would act when the "time comes".

The joint defence agreement signed last month stipulates that an armed attack on any one of ​the three countries will be regarded as an attack ​on all of them. "There is no such thing under discussion right ​now ... When time comes (we) will act under the agreement," ​Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said at a weekly media briefing, in response to a question ​asking how Islamabad planned to fulfil its obligations under the ​joint defence accord signed with Turkey and Saudi Arabia.