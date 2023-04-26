Nomura Holdings' profit sinks 76% as banking turmoil hits trading



Frankfurt offices raided

Nomura Holdings’s profit fell as fixed income trading revenues were hit by a spike in volatility in March and deal-making slumped on muted client activity. Net income slid 76 per cent from a year earlier in the three months ended March 31 to $55 million, Japan’s largest brokerage said in a statement on Wednesday. The figure missed an average estimate of 38.5 billion yen.

Nomura ’s Frankfurt offices are being raided as part of a vast German probe into the Cum-Ex tax dividend scandal. A spokesman confirmed that prosecutors attended the offices in connection with an investi-gation into historic transac-tions in German stock arou-nd the dividend record date.



