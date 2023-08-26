Home / World News / Not made any formal request to join Brics so far: Pakistan Foreign Office

Not made any formal request to join Brics so far: Pakistan Foreign Office

Pakistan has tried to downplay the snub from the BRICS, saying it has not yet made a formal request to join it after the bloc ignored Islamabad when it announced its major expansion in years

Press Trust of India Islamabad

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Pakistan has tried to downplay the snub from the BRICS, saying it has not yet made a formal request to join it after the bloc ignored Islamabad when it announced its major expansion in years.

On August 24, The leaders of the BRICS nations decided to admit Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as the new members of the grouping, sealing a long-drawn process.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch issued the details of her weekly briefing on Friday night, a day after the bloc of developing countries added new countries.

We will examine the latest developments and make a determination about our future engagement with BRICS, Baloch said.

To a query, if Pakistan was ignored by the bloc, she said Pakistan followed BRICS' developments in its latest summit in South Africa and also noted its openness to inclusive multilateralism.

Pakistan is an ardent supporter of multilateralism and as a member of several multilateral organisations it has always played an important role in global peace and development, she said.

The spokesperson termed Pakistan as an important developing country that has made important contributions to promote peace, solidarity and cooperation among countries of the South.

We shall continue our efforts at the international fora for fostering the spirit of international cooperation and revitalisation of inclusive multilateralism, she said.

BRICS initially composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa has undertaken major expansion taking its members to eleven, making it more representative of the Global South.

Reportedly several countries are queuing up to join the group but Pakistan may face a challenge due to the presence of India which enjoys veto power to reject its request.

Also Read

Nations want to join Brics for unfinished biz of last century: Diplomat

India has 'open mind' for expansion of Brics: Foreign secretary Kwatra

Will strengthen grouping, says PM Modi as Brics adds 6 countries to group

China confirms Xi will attend Brics in S Africa followed by state visit

PM Modi, China prez Xi seen having brief exchanges at Brics summit

China sends aircraft toward Taiwan days after US approves $500 mn arms sale

Pakistan terms Chandrayaan-3's success as 'great scientific achievement'

Election Commission of Pakistan raises hopes for elections in February

Alabama wants to execute prisoner by making him breathe only nitrogen

Pakistan Peoples Party demands general elections in 90 days

Topics :BRICS SummitPakistan armyGoa BRICS summitBRICS bank

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story