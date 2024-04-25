Home / World News / NSA Ajit Doval meets Russian counterpart; discuss bilataral cooperation

NSA Ajit Doval meets Russian counterpart; discuss bilataral cooperation

During the meeting, he called for closer cooperation in the fight against terrorism and concrete actions to prevent transborder planning, funding and execution of terrorist acts

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval addresses during the release of a 11-volume book series 'History of Ancient India', in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (PTI: Photo/Kamal Singh)
ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 7:45 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a bilateral meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and both sides reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and discussed important issues of mutual interest.

NSA Ajit Doval held the meeting on the sidelines of the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in St Petersburg in Russia.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"On the sidelines of the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in St Petersburg, NSA Shri Ajit Doval had a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mr. Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. Both sides reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and discussed important issues of mutual interest," the Indian embassy in Moscow said in a post shared on X.

Moreover, NSA Doval also held a bilateral meeting with the Chief Advisor to the Brazilian president, Celso Amorim and discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"On the sidelines of the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in St Petersburg, NSA Shri Ajit Doval had a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Celso Amorim, Chief Advisor to the President of Brazil. Bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest were discussed," the embassy said in another post.

Earlier in the day, NSA Ajit Doval participated in the luncheon meeting of BRICS NSAs hosted by the Russian Security Council's Secretary.

During the meeting, he called for closer cooperation in the fight against terrorism and concrete actions to prevent transborder planning, funding and execution of terrorist acts.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Russia stated, "NSA Shri Ajit Doval spoke at the luncheon meeting of BRICS NSAs hosted by the Secretary of the Russian Federation's Security Council and called for closer cooperation in the fight against terrorism and concrete actions to prevent trans-border planning, funding and execution of terrorist acts.

Also Read

NSA Ajit Doval, Netanyahu discuss war in Gaza, humanitarian assistance

Nationhood comes from common sense of history, vision of future: NSA Doval

US NSA Sullivan to travel to India next week for talks to strengthen ties

NSA highlights importance of strategic partnerships in regional security

Nothing Phone 2a review: This experience-focused phone sets high benchmarks

President Biden signs law to facilitate war aid to Ukraine, Taiwan, Israel

Hamas releases video featuring well-known Israeli-American hostage

Iran rejects Argentina's request to arrest minister over 1994 bombing

Israel must pay for 'usurpation' of Palestinian territories: Iranian Prez

Meta chief Zuckerberg asks for patience after AI push irks investors

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ajit DovalIndia RussiaIndia-Russia tiesRussia Oil productionIndian Army

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story