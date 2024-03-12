Home / World News / NSA Ajit Doval, Netanyahu discuss war in Gaza, humanitarian assistance

NSA Ajit Doval, Netanyahu discuss war in Gaza, humanitarian assistance

Doval also met his Israeli counterpart Tzakhi Hanegbi, who was also present during the meeting with Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval
Press Trust of India Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 6:50 AM IST
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel on Monday to discuss regional developments and the urgent need to address the issue of humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and updated him on recent developments in the fighting in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Prime Minister posted on X from his official handle.

The sides also discussed the effort to release the hostages and the issue of humanitarian assistance, he said.

Doval also met his Israeli counterpart Tzakhi Hanegbi, who was also present during the meeting with Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly in touch with the important leaders in the region, such as the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan, and is actively involved in discussions to promote peace and stability in the region.

India has supported efforts to provide necessary humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population in Gaza sending consignments of essential items.

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

