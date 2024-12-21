Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Barack Obama picks Indian film 'All We Imagine As Light' in top 2024 movies

The Golden Globe-nominated film joins a distinguished list of cinematic greats handpicked by the former US President, alongside 'Dune: Part Two and Conclave'

(Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 10:44 AM IST
Golden Globe-nominated filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light has been selected by former US President Barack Obama as one of his top movie recommendations for 2024. 
 
Sharing the spotlight with cinematic giants such as Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya’s Dune: Part Two and Ralph Fiennes’s Conclave, Kapadia’s film proudly represents Indian cinema on Obama’s prestigious annual list.
 

Obama’s 2024 movie list goes global

 
Taking to social media to share his favorites, Obama wrote, "Here are a few movies I’d recommend checking out this year (sic)." The list includes a mix of blockbusters and indie gems, showcasing the former President’s eclectic taste in cinema.  Alongside All We Imagine As Light, his picks for 2024 feature Conclave, The Piano Lesson, The Promised Land, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Dune: Part Two, Anora, Didi, Sugarcane, and A Complete Unknown.
 

  A stellar year for All We Imagine As Light

 
Kapadia’s groundbreaking film has been lauded throughout 2024, securing its place among the year’s most celebrated cinematic achievements. It became the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Other accolades include the Jury Grand Prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Best International Feature at the Gotham Awards, and Best International Film at the New York Film Critics Circle.
 
Starring Kani Kasruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon, All We Imagine As Light has captivated audiences and critics alike with its profound narrative. The film is also contending for a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film and has received two Golden Globe nominations for 2025: Best Non-English Language Motion Picture and Best Director (Motion Picture).
 

Obama’s cultural picks for 2024

 
Barack Obama’s annual recommendations have long been a cultural barometer, and this year was no exception. Along with his movie list, Obama shared his favorite music for the year, featuring hits like Kendrick Lamar’s Squabble Up and Rema’s Yayo. 

"Here are my favorite songs from this year! Check them out if you’re looking to shake up your playlist – and let me know if there’s a song or artist I should make sure to listen to (sic)," he wrote.
 
 
In addition to movies and music, Obama’s much-anticipated book list for 2024 also turned heads, continuing his tradition of spotlighting diverse and thought-provoking works.
 
 

Indian artists shine on global stage

 
Payal Kapadia’s recognition alongside international luminaries highlights the growing prominence of Indian cinema on the global platform. Renowned for her distinctive storytelling and evocative narratives, Kapadia has cemented her status as a major force in international filmmaking.
 
This achievement recalls another proud moment when Indian musician Prateek Kuhad’s Cold Mess made it onto Obama’s playlist in 2019, underscoring the continued rise of Indian talent in global arts and culture.
First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

