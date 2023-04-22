Home / World News / Oliver Dowden named UK's new deputy prime minister, after Raab resigns

Dowden had been serving in Rishi Sunak's government as the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Cabinet Office secretary before the new appointment

Europe
Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 8:46 AM IST
Oliver Dowden has been named UK's new deputy prime minister, Sky News reported.

Dowden had been serving in Rishi Sunak's government as the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Cabinet Office secretary before the new appointment. He will continue in the roles alongside his new responsibilities, as per Sky News.

Dowden after the announcement tweeted: "Deeply honoured to have been asked to serve as deputy prime minister. I look forward to working even more closely with the prime minister as we tackle the issues that matter most to the people of this country".

Dowden's appointment came after the resignation of former Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab. He resigned earlier on Friday in the wake of bullying allegations.

"I am writing to resign from your government, following receipt of the report arising from the inquiry conducted by Adam Tolley KC. I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word," read Raab's statement.

Allegations surfaced about Raab in November, with former staff claiming he created a "culture of fear" in their departments.

He denied the allegations and requested an investigation into himself after two formal complaints were made.

The Dy PM and Justice Secretary, Raab was appointed by Rishi Sunak after he took power in October.

"It has been a privilege to serve you as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work as a Minister in a range of roles and departments since 2015, and pay tribute to the many outstanding civil servants with whom I have worked," he said.

Raab's departure follows Sunak's decision to dismiss Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi from his post in January after the former chancellor was found to have broken the ministerial code over his tax affairs.

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 8:46 AM IST

