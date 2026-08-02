Opec+ likely to approve September output hike, pause further increases

Opec+ plans to approve a production quota increase on Sunday of around 188,000 barrels per day from September after which it will pause further output increases, sources said, as the group completes the ‌unwinding of voluntary cuts.

The seven core ​members of Opec+ - ​Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman - have ​been increasing monthly production quotas for most of this year. Those increases have remained largely on paper, however, as the Iran and Ukraine wars disrupted exports from the Gulf, Russia and ​Kazakhstan.

After September, the group will likely pause output increases for ‌the rest of the year, one Opec+ delegate and ​one Opec+ source said as the alliance faces potentially difficult talks over new production quotas.