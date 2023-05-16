OpenAI CEO Sam Altman proposes licences for building AI to US Congress

Alphabet adds $115 bn in value, defy AI doubters
Alphabet is back in the game. The artificial intelligence game, that is.
Shares in the Google-owner had lagged other megacaps this year amid fears it was losing ground in the race to deploy AI products. Yet since it unveiled its latest AI tools at a developer’s conference last week, the stock has advanced 9 per cent, adding $115 billion in market value and erasing its underperformance against peers like Apple and Microsoft.
“Investors are questioning whether Alphabet is a winner or loser as AI changes the landscape,” said Jason Benowitz, senior portfolio manager at CI Roosevelt. “This puts them more solidly in the winner camp.”
Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak was among Wall Street analysts heartened by Google’s presentation after what he called “AI overhang” in the stock.