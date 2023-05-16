OpenAI CEO Sam Altman proposes licences for building AI to US Congress

Diane Bartz and Jeffrey Dastin

OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, wants the US to consider mandating licences for companies to develop powerful artificial intelligence like the kind underpinning its chatbot, its chief executive was set to tell Congress on Tuesday.



In his first appearance before a congressional panel, CEO Sam Altman was to advocate licensing or registration requirements for AI with certain capabilities, his written testimony showed. That way, the US can hold companies to safety standards, for instance testing systems before their release and publishing the results.



“Regulation of AI is essential,” Altman said in the prepared remarks which were seen by Reuters.

