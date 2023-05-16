Home / World News / Twitter Inc, Saudi Arabia sued for allegedly helping to silence critics

Twitter Inc, Saudi Arabia sued for allegedly helping to silence critics

The suit claims the Saudis have targeted numerous dissidents since the murder of Jamal Khashoggi

Bloomberg
Twitter Inc, Saudi Arabia sued for allegedly helping to silence critics

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 11:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Chris Dolmetsch

Twitter Inc. and Saudi Arabia were sued by the sister of an activist who disappeared in 2018, alleging the social media network allowed the kingdom to target dissidents including her brother by allowing them to access their confidential data.

The suit claims the Saudis have targeted numerous dissidents since the murder of Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by accessing Twitter’s confidential data with help from its own employees and supplying that data to Saudi Arabia to “retaliate against its critics, by kidnapping, torturing, imprisoning, and killing perceived dissidents.”
“Twitter — which was once the chosen platform for Arab youth revolutionizing to liberate their countries from despotic leadership during the Arab Spring — enabled its co-conspirators in the Saudi Criminal Enterprise to crush that very dissent, and then even permitted Defendant KSA to enjoy an equity stake in Defendant Twitter through its private investment funds,” Al-Sadhan’s sister said in the complaint, which was filed on Tuesday in San Francisco.

Al-Sadhan was working at his office in Riyadh on March 12, 2018, when Saudi Arabia’s secret police showed up and took him away, according to his sister, Areej al-Sadhan. His family hasn’t heard from him since 2021, when he was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Saudi Arabia.
Last year, a former Twitter employee was sentenced to more than three years in prison after being convicted of spying for Saudi Arabia.  

Also Read

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

End to Twitter's legacy blue checkmarks; Pope losses tick, LeBron retains

Saudi Aramco earned profits of $161 bn in 2022 due to high crude oil prices

Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film

Twitter gets new DM feature; voice and video chat to be added soon: Musk

J&J's proposed talc settlement would pay $400 million to US state AGs

Was unaware of bank's problems when stocks were sold, says ex-SVB CEO

Warren Buffett buys another $127 mn worth of Occidental Petroleum stock

Home Depot cuts outlook as softening demand hits first quarter sales

Alphabet Inc adds $115 billion in value after defying AI doubters

Topics :TwitterSaudi Arabia

First Published: May 16 2023 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story