Pak Army captain, 10 terrorists killed in operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A Pakistani Army captain and at least 10 terrorists associated with a banned outfit were killed during a gunfight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said.

The intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted on Thursday following reports of the presence of terrorists in the area, a statement from the military's media wing said.

It said that during the intense fire exchange, Captain Hasnain Akhtar fought gallantly and made the ultimate sacrifice, leading his troops from the front.

Hasnain was a brave officer and renowned for his courage and bold and daring actions during previous operations, it said.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were seized from the killed terrorists who were involved in numerous attacks against law enforcement agencies as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

It further said, A sanitisation operation is being conducted in the area and the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country. Such sacrifices of brave young officers further strengthen our resolve.

Also Read

The country has been reeling under increased terrorist attacks especially targeting law enforcers and security forces since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The country witnessed a surge in terror attacks in January 2025 an increase of 42 per cent compared to the previous month -- according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants.

Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, resulting in 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.