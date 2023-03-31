Home / World News / Pak FM calls for working together to address economic, climate challenges

Pak FM calls for working together to address economic, climate challenges

IANS |IANS | Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the international community to work together to overcome challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, climate catastrophes, difficult economic conditions and heightened geopolitical tensions.

Addressing an event here attended by the diplomatic corps at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Minister said that people in Pakistan are facing incredibly difficult economic times due to local as well as international economic situations.

"The world is still suffering from the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it should be our collective responsibility to put a minimum burden on the low-income people," Bilawal said.

The Pakistani government was making consistent efforts to extend assistance to the least fortunate at the bottom of the social pyramid, including reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected people, he added.

The Minister appreciated the international community for providing help to Pakistan to meet economic and other challenges caused by floods and the pandemic by providing vaccines and other support.

--IANS

ksk/

 

Topics :Climate ChangeCoronavirusBilawal BhuttoPakistan Economic Crisis

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

