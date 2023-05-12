Home / World News / Pak govt alleges court favouring Imran Khan; to hold protest on Monday

Pak govt alleges court favouring Imran Khan; to hold protest on Monday

The announcement was made by the chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman before the media following a meeting of leaders whose parties are part of the coalition

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Pak govt alleges court favouring Imran Khan; to hold protest on Monday

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan government's leading coalition partner on Friday announced plans to hold a sit-in before the Supreme Court on Monday to register its protest against the alleged judicial favouritism towards the ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

The announcement was made by the chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman before the media following a meeting of leaders whose parties are part of the group headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"Today we have decided that there will be a protest against the Supreme Court's behaviour. I while representing PDM leadership and appeal to the whole nation that the whole nation should head out for Islamabad on Monday. A big protest will be carried out in front of the Supreme Court," Rehman said.

Also Read

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

Pakistan President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan

Pak's anti-terrorism court grants interim bail to Imran Khan in 3 cases

Twitter gets a new CEO: Elon Musk confirms Linda Yaccarino's appointment

Have retaken territory near embattled eastern city of Bakhmut: Ukraine

1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting outside US Indianapolis fast-food restaurant

US calls for S Korea to be vocal against Russia's aggression of Ukraine

OPPO shuts chip design unit amid uncertainties in semiconductor market

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan Pakistan Supreme Court

First Published: May 12 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story