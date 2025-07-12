Home / World News / Pak looks to formulate stricter regulations for foreign satellite operators

Pak looks to formulate stricter regulations for foreign satellite operators

The role of satellite-linked communication systems came under sharp focus after the recent India-Pakistan and Iran-Israel conflicts, prompting authorities in Pakistan to formulate new guidelines

pakistan Flag
The regulations are being finalised by the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB), based on industry feedback gathered during a recent roundtable discussion (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pakistan has been delaying the launch of satellite-based internet services as authorities look to invite more players into the field and formulate stricter regulations for foreign satellite operators, according to a media report.

The role of satellite-linked communication systems came under sharp focus after the recent India-Pakistan and Iran-Israel conflicts, prompting authorities in Pakistan to formulate new guidelines for companies in the business of satellite internet.

The Dawn newspaper reported that following the expiration of the temporary no-objection certificate (NOC) for Starlink in March, all foreign satellite operators are now required to submit new applications under the newly drafted Satellite Communications Regulations.

The regulations are being finalised by the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB), based on industry feedback gathered during a recent roundtable discussion.

A senior official from the Ministry of IT and Telecom emphasised the need for stringent regulations to ensure security, particularly in light of recent conflicts.

The new regulations will include important security clauses that may have been overlooked if the recent wars had not occurred, the official said. Besides, Pakistan needs more than one satellite internet provider, and two more companies have expressed interest.

In addition to Starlink, two other Low Earth Orbit (LEO) operators, OneWeb and Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST), have expressed interest in starting operations in Pakistan.

Once registered under the new regulations, satellite internet providers will need to obtain operational licences from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

A PTA official said that all companies, including Starlink, can launch their services by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, sources told Dawn newspaper that Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, is also likely to attend the launch ceremony.

Starlink was the first company to submit a formal application for registration, but delays in licensing have occurred due to the absence of regulations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Judge blocks racial profiling by immigration officials in LA crackdown

Musk's xAI seeeks up to $200 billion valuation in fresh funding talks

Pentagon confirms Iranian missile struck Qatar air base in Tehran's attack

Israeli forces kill two Gaza terror leaders, including sector commander

Trump visits Texas flood area, defends officials amid questions on response

Topics :SatelliteInternet technologiesPakistan Pakistan government

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story