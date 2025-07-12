Pak looks to formulate stricter regulations for foreign satellite operators

Pakistan has been delaying the launch of satellite-based internet services as authorities look to invite more players into the field and formulate stricter regulations for foreign satellite operators, according to a media report.

The role of satellite-linked communication systems came under sharp focus after the recent India-Pakistan and Iran-Israel conflicts, prompting authorities in Pakistan to formulate new guidelines for companies in the business of satellite internet.

The Dawn newspaper reported that following the expiration of the temporary no-objection certificate (NOC) for Starlink in March, all foreign satellite operators are now required to submit new applications under the newly drafted Satellite Communications Regulations.

The regulations are being finalised by the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB), based on industry feedback gathered during a recent roundtable discussion. ALSO READ: Pakistan faces 44.7% poverty while neighbours progress, reveals World Bank A senior official from the Ministry of IT and Telecom emphasised the need for stringent regulations to ensure security, particularly in light of recent conflicts. The new regulations will include important security clauses that may have been overlooked if the recent wars had not occurred, the official said. Besides, Pakistan needs more than one satellite internet provider, and two more companies have expressed interest. In addition to Starlink, two other Low Earth Orbit (LEO) operators, OneWeb and Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST), have expressed interest in starting operations in Pakistan.