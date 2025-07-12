Home / World News / Pentagon confirms Iranian missile struck Qatar air base in Tehran's attack

Pentagon confirms Iranian missile struck Qatar air base in Tehran's attack

Satellite images from June 23 show the geodesic dome at Al Udeid Air Base intact, but by June 25 and in all images since, the dome is no longer visible, confirming it was destroyed in the attack

us pentagon
Parnell said the strike did minimal damage to equipment and structures on the base | Image: Bloomberg
AP Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 7:47 AM IST
The Pentagon on Friday acknowledged that an Iranian ballistic missile hit Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in June during an Iranian attack after President Donald Trump downplayed the assault.

The statement from Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell follows The Associated Press publishing satellite images Friday showing damage from the attack.

Parnell said the strike did minimal damage to equipment and structures on the base.

ALSO READ: Satellite images show Iran strikes hit US communications dome at Qatar base

He added: Al Udeid Air Base remains fully operational and capable of conducting its mission, alongside our Qatari partners, to provide security and stability in the region.

Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC show the geodesic dome visible at the Al Udeid Air Base on the morning of June 23, just hours before the attack.

The US Air Force's 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, which operates out of the base, announced in 2016 the installation of the $15 million piece of equipment, known as a modernized enterprise terminal. Photos show a satellite dish inside of the dome, known as a radome.

Images taken June 25 and every day subsequently show the dome is gone, with some damage visible on a nearby building. The rest of the base appears largely untouched in the images.

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsIranUS-QatarUS Pentagon

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

