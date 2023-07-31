Home / World News / Pak PM Sharif condemns Bajaur bomb blast, says culprits will be 'penalised'

Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Bajaur Blast and held a telephonic conversation with JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood

ANI Asia
Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister, Pakistan

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 7:47 AM IST
Following the deadly Bajaur blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that killed at least 40 and left over 100 injured, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the culprits will be brought to justice and penalised, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Bajaur Blast and held a telephonic conversation with JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood.

The attack's perpetrators will face severe penalties, Sharif said.

PM Sharif gave the order to arrest the offenders right away and to use helicopters to transfer the seriously injured patients to other hospitals, according to ARY news.

The death toll in the explosion that took place at the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention stands at 40, while 200 have been injured, reported Geo News.

A Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) local leader was also killed in the suicide blast that happened on Sunday at the workers' convention in Bajaur's Khar.

The deadly incident took place around 4 pm when the JUI-F leader was addressing the convention, according to Geo News.

According to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan, the blast was a suicide attack, adding that 10 kg of explosives were used in the blast.

Topics :Shehbaz SharifPakistan Bomb blastSuicide bombing

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

