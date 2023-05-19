Home / World News / Pak police arrive at Imran Khan's residence in Lahore for search operation

Pak police arrive at Imran Khan's residence in Lahore for search operation

Punjab information minister Amir Mir said hundreds of policemen will conduct the search operation, the Dawn newspaper reported

Press Trust of India Lahore
Pak police arrive at Imran Khan's residence in Lahore for search operation

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Punjab Police on Friday arrived at former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence here to conduct a search operation to find terrorists reportedly hiding there, media reports said.

The delegation comprises Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, DIG Operations Sadiq Dogar and SSP Operations Sohaib, according to the Dawn newspaper.

The team will meet Khan and hold negotiations with him, the report said.

The move comes hours after Punjab Police obtained warrants to conduct a detailed search at Khan's residence.

Punjab information minister Amir Mir said hundreds of policemen will conduct the search operation, the Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the statement, the search will encompass a thorough examination of both the entrance and exit points of the residence, with the primary objective of finding terrorists hiding at the place, the Dawn newspaper reported.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government claimed that "30 to 40 terrorists were hiding inside Khan's residence," and gave an ultimatum of 24 hours to his party to hand over the miscreants.

However, no action was taken after the deadline expired on Thursday.

Mir said law enforcers will conduct a search operation at Khan's residence after his permission and in front of cameras to apprehend "terrorists", Geo TV reported.

"We [the interim government] have decided that instead of a head-on collision, we will send a delegation to Khan sahab under the supervision of the Lahore commissioner," Mir was quoted as saying in the report.

"They will ask him [Khan] to allow them to conduct a search operation. A police party comprising 400 personnel will accompany the delegation as there is a reported presence of terrorists," he said.

Meanwhile, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana claimed to have arrested six more terrorists attempting to flee from Khan's Zaman Park residence.

On Friday, an anti-terrorism court here approved pre-arrest bail till June 2 to Khan in three terrorism cases filed against Pakistan's former prime minister in the wake of violence that erupted after his arrest on May 9.

In a video-link address from his Zaman Park residence here on Wednesday, Khan, 70, said Pakistan is heading towards an imminent disaster and it may face disintegration.

Khan on May 9 by the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers at the Islamabad High Court premises triggered unrest in Pakistan.

For the first time in Pakistan's history, the protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also torched a corps commander's house in Lahore.

Police put the death toll in violent clashes to 10, while Khan's party claims 40 of its workers lost their lives in the firing by security personnel.

On Monday, the top military brass vowed to bring the arsonists, who attacked the civil and military installations, to justice through trial under relevant laws of the country, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested over 7,000 PTI workers across Pakistan, 4,000 of them from Punjab.

Meanwhile, Lahore police claimed to have arrested 14 "terrorists" who were trying to flee from Khan's Zaman Park residence.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Also Read

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

Pak police obtain warrant to search ex-PM Imran Khan's residence in Lahore

My arrest part of London plan, says Imran; accuses govt of planning arrest

Amid political turmoil, Imran Khan-led PTI seeks clearance for Lahore rally

Russian PM to visit China amid criticism of Western arms sales to Ukraine

China warns against 'geopolitical games'; Blinken to visit Papua New Guinea

Pak police obtain warrant to search ex-PM Imran Khan's residence in Lahore

Britain unveils $1.2 bn strategy to boost semiconductor chip industry

High inflation, lower-demand drive car sales in Pakistan down by 84% YoY

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan Police

First Published: May 19 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story