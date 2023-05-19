Pak police obtain warrant to search ex-PM Imran Khan's residence in Lahore



The move comes after the Punjab government decided to send a team to hold talks with Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, according to Geo TV.

Punjab Police on Friday obtained warrants to conduct a detailed search at former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence here to find “terrorists” reportedly hiding there, media reports said.



The Commissioner of Lahore Division will also be accompanying the team. According to the statement, the search will encompass a thorough examination of both the entrance and exit points of the residence, with the primary objective of finding “terrorists” hiding at the place, the Dawn newspaper reported.

An officer of the rank of a superintendent of police will lead the contingent, which will also include a female police officer, the report said.



However, no action was taken after the deadline expired on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government claimed that "30 to 40 terrorists were hiding inside Khan's residence," and gave an ultimatum of 24 hours to his party to hand over the miscreants.



"We [the interim government] have decided that instead of a head-on collision, we will send a delegation to Khan sahab under the supervision of the Lahore commissioner," Mir was quoted as saying in the report.

Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said law enforcers will conduct a search operation at Khan's residence after his permission and in front of cameras to apprehend "terrorists", the Geo TV report said.



Meanwhile, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana claimed to have arrested six more “terrorists” attempting to flee from Khan's Zaman Park residence.

"They will ask him [Khan] to allow them to conduct a search operation. A police party — comprising 400 personnel — will accompany the delegation as there is a reported presence of terrorists," he said.



In a video-link address from his Zaman Park residence here on Wednesday, Khan, 70, said Pakistan is heading towards an imminent disaster and it may face disintegration.

On Friday, an anti-terrorism court here approved pre-arrest bail till June 2 to Khan in three terrorism cases filed against Pakistan's former prime minister in the wake of violence that erupted after his arrest on May 9.

For the first time in Pakistan's history, the protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also torched a corps commander's house in Lahore.

Khan on May 9 by the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers at the Islamabad High Court premises triggered unrest in Pakistan.



On Monday, the top military brass vowed to bring the arsonists, who attacked the civil and military installations, to justice through trial under relevant laws of the country, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

Police put the death toll in violent clashes to 10, while Khan's party claims 40 of its workers lost their lives in the firing by security personnel.



Meanwhile, Lahore police claim to have arrested 14 "terrorists" who were trying to flee from Khan's Zaman Park residence.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested over 7,000 PTI workers across Pakistan, 4,000 of them from Punjab.