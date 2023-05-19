Home / Industry / News / High inflation, lower-demand drive car sales in Pakistan down by 84% YoY

High inflation, lower-demand drive car sales in Pakistan down by 84% YoY

For April 2023, only 2,844 units were sold against 18,826 units sold in April 2022

BS Web Team New Delhi
High inflation, lower-demand drive car sales in Pakistan down by 84% YoY

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) released data on car sales in the country and highlighted the troubled situation of Pakistan's economy. The sales registered an 84 per cent dip. For April 2023, only 2,844 units were sold against 18,826 units sold in April 2022, a report published in HT Auto said.
For reference, India - the world's third-largest vehicle market - registered sales of 331,000 units in April 2023. While putting Indian and Pakistan's sales numbers side-by-side may not be justified, it serves well to highlight the extent of the economic crisis Pakistan is going through.

The drop in demand is the most obvious and biggest factor for the decline in sales. However, climbing interest rates, escalating costs, inflationary pressure, and rising fuel prices have added to the troubles and caused the decline.
Entry-level cars with smaller engines of capacity 1000cc or less have been impacted the most, HT Auto reported. The PAMA data reveals that only 276 units of otherwise popular cars such as Suzuki Alto, WagonR, and Cultus (Celerio in India) were sold during April in the country.

Moreover, the decline in sales is not limited to cars but has hit the entire automotive industry in Pakistan. Buses, trucks, and tractors sales have also tumbled down to embarrassing figures, HT Auto reported.
While sales numbers for two and three-wheelers were not available but looking at the trend, it is only natural that they registered a decline in sales as well.

Also Read

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

Why is the second-hand car market running in top gear

Convenient and economical: Why car leasing is catching up in India

Audi sales double in Q1 of calendar year 2023, pre-owned car biz up 50%

Tata Motors domestic sales fall 4% in April, passenger vehicle sales up 13%

Defence production crosses Rs 1 trn for first time ever: Defence ministry

Recruiting nurses remain a major hurdle to hospital bed expansion

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

Developers log land purchases worth Rs 26,000 crore in last 17 months

Internet retail growth shows signs of maturing shopper base: Report

Topics :PakistanisHousing inflationApril retail inflationautomotive industryAutomotiveBS Web Reports

First Published: May 19 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story