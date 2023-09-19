Home / World News / Pak rejects report claiming it sold arms to Ukraine to secure IMF funding

Pak rejects report claiming it sold arms to Ukraine to secure IMF funding

The Intercept, an investigative website, on Sunday reported that secret Pakistani arms sales to the US helped to facilitate a controversial bailout from the IMF earlier this year

Press Trust of India Islamabad
The report said that the arms sales were made for the purpose of supplying the Ukrainian military marking Pakistani involvement in a conflict it had faced US pressure to take sides on | Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Pakistan has rejected a report claiming that it sold arms and ammunition to Ukraine in order to secure a crucial bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Monday rejected as baseless and fabricated the Intercept report saying that cash-strapped Pakistan provided arms to the US to get its support to clinch a USD 3 billion deal with the IMF towards the end of June to avoid default.

The Intercept, an investigative website, on Sunday reported that secret Pakistani arms sales to the US helped to facilitate a controversial bailout from the IMF earlier this year.

The report said that the arms sales were made for the purpose of supplying the Ukrainian military marking Pakistani involvement in a conflict it had faced US pressure to take sides on.

Pakistan has struggled to maintain a balance in ties with the Kremlin and Washington since the Russia-Ukraine crisis began earlier last year.

The IMF Standby Arrangement for Pakistan was successfully negotiated between Pakistan and the IMF to implement difficult but essential economic reforms. Giving any other colour to these negotiations is disingenuous, Dawn News quoted Baloch as saying.

Baloch said Pakistan maintained a policy of strict neutrality in the dispute between the two countries and did not provide them any arms or ammunition in that context.

Pakistan's defence exports are always accompanied by strict end-user requirements, she said.

During a visit to Pakistan in July, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had rejected similar reports that the cash-strapped country was supplying arms to Ukraine to support its military during the ongoing conflict with Russia, according to Dawn.

He had clarified that the two nations had no deal for the supply of arms and ammunition.

Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had also expressed similar views, maintaining that Pakistan had not signed any agreement with Ukraine for military supplies since the war began.

In July, the IMF transferred USD 1.2 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan, part of the USD 3 billion bailout programme for nine months to support the government's efforts to stabilise the country's ailing economy.

Also Read

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

China's arms exports declined by 23% in 10 yrs, signaling stockpiling

Pakistan could default in the absence of IMF bailout loans, warns Moody's

British Columbia Premier backs Trudeau on allegations against India

This is not a 'vanity fair': UN chief on absence of all but one P5 leaders

Officials find debris from F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina

We're all grateful to PM Modi for India's presidency of G20: White House

Heading for UN, Zelenskyy questions why Russia still has place there

Topics :Pakistan UkraineIMF

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employees

Govt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaign

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Joint session of Parliament commences

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Best wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story