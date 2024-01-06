Pak's major political parties demand election be held on Feb 8 itself

All major political parties in Pakistan, shocked by a controversial resolution passed by the Senate to delay the general elections scheduled for February 8, have displayed rare unity in demanding no change in the schedule of the polls.

The united stand from political parties from across the political spectrum followed a non-binding resolution passed by the upper house on Friday when only about 14 senators out of over 100 members were attending the session.

The move resulted in an outcry that the national and provincial elections to be held on February 8 should not be delayed.

The resolution, tabled by independent Senator Dilawar Khan, cited harsh cold weather and security concerns in many areas across the country which he said could result in less participation in elections.

Raising concerns about the security situation, he said the law and order situation was not good and added that politicians were being targeted.