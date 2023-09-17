Pak's PTI, other parties criticise govt over hike in petrol, diesel price

Political parties have criticised the Pakistan caretaker government for the massive increase in petrol prices, which they claim will further put a strain on the people, who are already battling with inflation and eroding purchasing power, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The price of petrol and diesel hit a record high after the Pakistan government announced a hike of PKR 26.02 and PKR 17.34 per litre, respectively, on Friday.

Pakistan's Ministry of Finance said that the decision was taken due to the increasing trend of petrol prices in the international market. No revision of price was mentioned regarding the price of kerosene or light diesel oil, according to Dawn report.

The rise in the price of petrol and high-speed diesel after the previous massive hike on September 1, when the Pakistan interim government increased fuel prices by up to PKR 18 per litre. The rise in petroleum prices had come after similar hikes by the Pakistan interim government on August 15.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) criticised the caretaker government for its decision and said the price hike appeared to be "a conspiracy to inflame civil war in the country" as people have already lost their purchasing power due to inflation.

PTI spokesperson in the statement rejected the rise in petrol and diesel prices and termed it "a cruel blow to the poverty-stricken masses who are already reeling under soaring prices of all essential commodities."

PTI spokesperson called on the Pakistan caretaker government to "shun the callous approach of punishing the inflation-ridden masses for their own follies and flawed economic policies," according to Dawn report.

In the statement, the PTI spokesperson said, "The caretaker government is an extension and continuation of the PDM government in all respects. PTI was expecting that [caretaker Prime Minister] Anwaarul Haq Kakar would choose a better path to ease public woes."

PTI said that the latest increase in petrol and diesel prices would further intensify the destructive wave of inflation. The party called for immediate withdrawal of the price hike.

Separately, Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq criticised the Pakistan caretaker government over the price hike. He claimed that the government had increased the prices on IMF's instructions, Dawn reported.

He urged people to take to the streets and participate in the protests launched by his party to force the government to take back the price hike. Haq said, "Jamaat-i-Islami is protesting against the increase in power and petrol prices and has plans to stage sit-ins in all four provinces."

Meanwhile, Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party's Secretary Firdous Ashiq Awan condemned the price hike and called it unacceptable. Awan said that the Pakistan caretaker government instead of burdening the masses should try to provide relief to them. She said that her party's manifesto for the next general elections would provide solutions to problems faced by people.