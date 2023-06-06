Home / World News / Pak SC wants parties to agree on holding general, provincial polls together

Pak SC wants parties to agree on holding general, provincial polls together

Pakistan's SC expects political parties to reach a consensus on holding general and provincial polls for all legislatures on the same day to end the polarisation in the polity, a media report said

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Pak SC wants parties to agree on holding general, provincial polls together

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's Supreme Court expects the country's warring political parties to reach a consensus on holding general elections and provincial polls for all the legislatures on the same day to end the polarisation in the polity, a media report said on Tuesday.

"It is appreciable that the political leadership of the country made efforts to resolve the present political impasse. Political issues can best be addressed through dialogue and consensus, said a written order issued by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday.

The bench was hearing a petition seeking to hold elections for all assemblies on the same day.

We, therefore, expect the political parties in the country to heal the polarisation in the polity and to arrive at a single date for holding general elections to all the constitutional assemblies," the bench said in its order.

Also Read

Plea for simultaneous national, provincial elections inadmissible: Pak SC

Pakistan SC urges govt, opposition to hold talks on holding elections

Bushra Bibi will be arrested to humiliate me: Former Pak PM Imran Khan

PDM to decide venue for protest against SC's facilitation to Imran Khan

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

UBS to wrap up Credit Suisse loss agreement of $9.92 bn with govt by June 7

Ex-Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa heckled by Afghan man in France

Lululemon fires employees for trying to stop robbery, CEO defends decision

This Malaysian island has now banned Airbnb. And it isn't first to do so

Ukraine brands Russia 'terrorist state' to open hearings at top UN court

Topics :Pakistan Pakistan Supreme CourtElections

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story