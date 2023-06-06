Pak SC wants parties to agree on holding general, provincial polls together

Pakistan's Supreme Court expects the country's warring political parties to reach a consensus on holding general elections and provincial polls for all the legislatures on the same day to end the polarisation in the polity, a media report said on Tuesday.

"It is appreciable that the political leadership of the country made efforts to resolve the present political impasse. Political issues can best be addressed through dialogue and consensus, said a written order issued by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday.

The bench was hearing a petition seeking to hold elections for all assemblies on the same day.

We, therefore, expect the political parties in the country to heal the polarisation in the polity and to arrive at a single date for holding general elections to all the constitutional assemblies," the bench said in its order.