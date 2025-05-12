4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Pakistan; third seismic event in 3 days

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck parts of Pakistan on Monday afternoon, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The earthquake occurred at around 1:26 pm IST, marking the latest in a string of seismic events in the region.

The tremor comes just two days after Pakistan experienced two back-to-back earthquakes on May 10 — a 5.7 magnitude quake in the morning, followed by a 4.0 magnitude tremor later that day, according to Reuters.

While no immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged from Monday’s quake, experts have expressed concern over the increased seismic activity, Reuters reported. Shallow earthquakes, such as those recorded over the weekend, are known to cause more intense ground shaking and are generally considered more dangerous.

Pakistan lies along the active boundary between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it one of the most earthquake-prone regions in the world. Provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan, which are located near major fault lines, face elevated risks of frequent seismic disturbances.

Back-to-back earthquakes hit Pakistan, Afghanistan on May 5

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan on May 5, with tremors felt near the Chitral District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, close to the Afghanistan border. According to official reports, the quake occurred around 4 pm IST.

Earlier the same day, a separate 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported in Afghanistan at approximately 12:35 pm IST, suggesting heightened seismic activity along the border region.

No casualties or major damage were immediately reported from either quake.

