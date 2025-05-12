Home / World News / China unveils LICOMK++ ocean simulator amid US chip sanctions, boosts data

China unveils LICOMK++ ocean simulator amid US chip sanctions, boosts data

China has developed LICOMK++ the world's most advanced 1km resolution ocean simulator to aid climate forecasting and disaster planning despite US semiconductor sanctions

Indian ocean, sea
China unveils LICOMK++, the world’s most advanced ocean simulator operating at 1km resolution | Photo: Wikipedia
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese researchers have developed a high-resolution ocean simulation system that operates at a 1-kilometre scale, offering enhanced capabilities for modelling ocean dynamics and climate patterns, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday. The development comes despite sanctions placed on China, limiting Beijing’s access to semiconductors.
 
The system, named LICOMK++, was created by the Institute of Atmospheric Physics and the Computer Network Information Centre under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
 
Oceans play a central role in regulating climate, absorbing the majority of excess heat and a significant portion of carbon dioxide generated by human activity. However, accurately modelling ocean dynamics at high resolution has been a long-standing challenge due to the computational demands involved. The research team addressed this by developing new algorithms and optimising software performance, resulting in what they describe as the first global ocean model to reach a 1km resolution.
 
This level of detail is seen as important for improving both regional and global climate simulations.
 

LICOMK++ model details and capabilities

 
LICOMK++ provides greater detail in simulating global oceanic phenomena, including ocean eddies, heat transport and current interactions. These factors are central to understanding large-scale climate systems and improving predictions of extreme weather events.
 
Chinese state media have described the simulator as functioning like an “ocean microscope,” capable of capturing intricate marine processes. According to the China Meteorological Administration, the model is expected to aid in disaster preparedness, coastal planning and marine resource management.

Also Read

US, China agree to bring down reciprocal tariffs by 115% for 90 days

Taiwan detects 36 Chinese airplanes, 8 naval vessels near its territory

Markets to decide if 'substantial progress' enough after US-China talks

US, China make 'substantial progress' on deal to cut trade deficit

Premium

Apple's shift from China: India's iPhone exports zoomed 116% in April

 

Why is this important?

 
The simulator is expected to contribute to climate research by providing more accurate data for forecasting and modelling. Analysts suggest it could support efforts to enhance coastal resilience and inform responses to climate-related risks.
 

Semicon export sanctions

 
The development comes amid ongoing restrictions on China’s access to advanced semiconductors and computing components imposed by the United States and other Western countries. Despite these constraints, the team was able to complete LICOMK++ using domestic supercomputing resources, highlighting China’s progress towards becoming self-reliant when it comes to the high-performance computing sector.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Self-defence insurance booms in US, critics call it 'murder insurance'

Russian drones attack Ukraine after Kremlin turns down ceasefire proposal

Australian prime minister names new Cabinet that drops Israel critic

Trump vows to slash US drug prices: Why do Americans pay more for pharma?

Palace in the air: What is Boeing 747-8 that Qatar is gifting Trump

Topics :Climate ChangeChinaBS Web Reports

First Published: May 12 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story