China unveils LICOMK++ ocean simulator amid US chip sanctions, boosts data

Chinese researchers have developed a high-resolution ocean simulation system that operates at a 1-kilometre scale, offering enhanced capabilities for modelling ocean dynamics and climate patterns, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday. The development comes despite sanctions placed on China, limiting Beijing’s access to semiconductors.

The system, named LICOMK++, was created by the Institute of Atmospheric Physics and the Computer Network Information Centre under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Oceans play a central role in regulating climate, absorbing the majority of excess heat and a significant portion of carbon dioxide generated by human activity. However, accurately modelling ocean dynamics at high resolution has been a long-standing challenge due to the computational demands involved. The research team addressed this by developing new algorithms and optimising software performance, resulting in what they describe as the first global ocean model to reach a 1km resolution.

This level of detail is seen as important for improving both regional and global climate simulations.

LICOMK++ model details and capabilities

LICOMK++ provides greater detail in simulating global oceanic phenomena, including ocean eddies, heat transport and current interactions. These factors are central to understanding large-scale climate systems and improving predictions of extreme weather events.

Chinese state media have described the simulator as functioning like an "ocean microscope," capable of capturing intricate marine processes. According to the China Meteorological Administration, the model is expected to aid in disaster preparedness, coastal planning and marine resource management.

Why is this important?

The simulator is expected to contribute to climate research by providing more accurate data for forecasting and modelling. Analysts suggest it could support efforts to enhance coastal resilience and inform responses to climate-related risks.

Semicon export sanctions

The development comes amid ongoing restrictions on China’s access to advanced semiconductors and computing components imposed by the United States and other Western countries. Despite these constraints, the team was able to complete LICOMK++ using domestic supercomputing resources, highlighting China’s progress towards becoming self-reliant when it comes to the high-performance computing sector.