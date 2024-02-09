Home / World News / Pakistan Election 2024 Results: Pakistani stocks plunge amid tight race

Pakistan Election 2024 Results: Pakistani stocks plunge amid tight race

PSE's benchmark KSE-100 index fell 1,700 points in early morning trade on Friday amid delays in the declaration of results and political uncertainty

Pakistan Election 2024 Results | Photo: Reuters
Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 1:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The tight race and political uncertainty in Pakistan have led to a sell-off in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE). On Friday, its benchmark KSE-100 index fell 1,700 points in early morning trade. It recovered slightly as the results started coming in. As of 12:30 pm (IST), it was still over 1,100 points (1.77 per cent) in the red, according to Bloomberg.

Amid delays and reports of clashes, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is releasing the results of the 2024 general elections. The numbers show a tight race in the results. However, as of 12:30 pm (IST), Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is leading the tally.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to Dawn, PML-N has won 12 seats so far. It is followed by nine seats each by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and affiliate candidates of Imran Khan's now-banned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). Others are leading on two seats. To achieve a majority, a party or coalition would need to win at least 134 seats.

READ: Pakistan Elections: Shehbaz Sharif wins with 63,953 votes from Lahore

Pakistan Election Results: Unusual delay and 'lack of communication'


The Pakistan Election 2023 results started coming in over 10 hours late on Friday morning. According to Pakistan's interior ministry, this was due to preventive measures taken to ensure foolproof security.

In a post on social media platform X, the ministry said that the delay in election results is due to a "lack of communication, which was a result of preventive measures taken to ensure foolproof security."

The ministry added that the media and the public's concerns about the late processing of the results have been reviewed. It added that the delay was assessed, and the situation is now satisfactory.

READ: Pakistan elections: Results for 12 seats announced, parties neck and neck

While the results were being delayed, PTI alleged that the mandate of the people of Pakistan was being stolen.

In a statement released on X, PTI stated, "Let the world know that the clear and overwhelming mandate of the people of Pakistan is being stolen. Despite unprecedented pre-poll rigging & oppression, there was a record, massive turnout on polling day. Every independent result showed PTI winning by a landslide. Form 45s are the primary source of election results at the lowest level."

"The votes for each candidate are tabulated at each polling station on the Form 45. Copies of these forms have been collected by PTI candidates' polling agents, which show them winning by a large majority. However, Returning Officers are now manipulating the results using Form 47, which is a summary of all the Forms 45 from each polling station," it added.

Also Read

Raymond reiterates commitment to protect interests of minority shareholders

Watch: Former Pakistan foreign minister Qureshi manhandled by police

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail in Cipher case

Pakistan elections: How women candidates are fighting for change in polls?

Highlights of the day: On Fb live, Shiv Sena UBT leader's son shot dead

US military drills in Philippines unaffected by focus on Ukraine, Gaza

Delay in poll results due to 'lack of communication': Pak interior ministry

US Prez Biden mistakenly calls Egyptian President as 'president of Mexico'

Pakistan Elections: Shehbaz Sharif wins with 63,953 votes from Lahore

Job cuts at Citi, Deutsche Bank show the future has arrived on Wall Street

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan stock exchangeNawaz SharifBilawal BhuttoBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story