Delay in poll results due to 'lack of communication': Pak interior ministry

The delay was assessed and the situation is now satisfactory, it said

Polling officers count ballot papers during the general election in Karachi, Pakistan | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Islamabad

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 11:54 AM IST
The unusual delay in announcing the results of the just-concluded election in Pakistan was due to a "lack of communication", which was a result of preventive measures taken to ensure foolproof security, the interior ministry said on Friday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the first results of the 2024 polls in the early hours of Friday, more than 10 hours after voting ended amid allegations of rigging, sporadic violence and a countrywide mobile phone shutdown.

The delay in election results is due to "lack of communication, which was a result of preventive measures taken to ensure foolproof security, the ministry said in a post on X.

The ministry added that the media and the public's concerns about the late processing of the results have been reviewed.

The delay was assessed and the situation is now satisfactory, it said.

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

