Home / World News / Pakistan election can take place even before 2024: Caretaker PM Kakar

Pakistan election can take place even before 2024: Caretaker PM Kakar

He maintained that they were waiting for the date so that they could complete their preparations for the conduct of free and fair elections in the country

ANI Asia
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 7:34 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that the general election can be conducted before January-February, 2024, Geo News reported on Thursday.

In an interview with Pakistan's local channel, the interim PM said that deciding the dates of the election is in the hands of the Election Commission but still the polls can take place before 2024.

He maintained that they were waiting for the date so that they could complete their preparations for the conduct of free and fair elections in the country.

If the Supreme Court (SC) issues an order regarding the upcoming elections, the caretaker government would also comply with it, he added.

"The government is bound to implement the verdict issued by SC," he added.

The interim premier vowed that they would ensure the provision of a level playing field to all the political parties during the upcoming general elections in the country, as per Geo News.

"Everyone will be allowed to hold public meetings and rallies," he added.

In the interview, the caretaker PM was also asked about the skyrocketing inflation and the International Monetary Fund's view on it. He revealed that the IMF did not oppose targeted subsidies for the poor electricity consumer.

"The burden of electricity theft is shifted to those who are paying their bills honestly and regularly." He announced that they would privities the ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) to deal with the crisis.

The caretaker PM announced that they would make some tough decisions and would try to extend the tax net by 20 to 22 per cent.

"90 per cent of the people do not pay their taxes." The tough decision would ultimately benefit the masses, he added.

The premier said that he would make sincere efforts to meet their goals. He said that they were focusing on boosting trade with other countries, reported Geo News.

Also Read

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to be Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister

Pakistan caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's 18-member cabinet takes oath

Who is Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan

Pakistan's poll body pledges to hold general elections by mid-February

IMF asks details of Pakistan's plans to reduce electricity tariffs

Launched a new nuclear attack submarine to counter US naval power: N Korea

Trump WH official Navarro convicted of contempt for defying Jan. 6 subpoena

Philips agrees to pay at least $479 million in Apnea-recall accord

Unesco seeks regulation in first guidance on GenAI use in education

US plans to give seized Russia money to Kyiv, says Kremlin spokesman

Topics :Pakistan Elections

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story