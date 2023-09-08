Pakistan election can take place even before 2024: Caretaker PM Kakar

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that the general election can be conducted before January-February, 2024, Geo News reported on Thursday.

In an interview with Pakistan's local channel, the interim PM said that deciding the dates of the election is in the hands of the Election Commission but still the polls can take place before 2024.

He maintained that they were waiting for the date so that they could complete their preparations for the conduct of free and fair elections in the country.

If the Supreme Court (SC) issues an order regarding the upcoming elections, the caretaker government would also comply with it, he added.

"The government is bound to implement the verdict issued by SC," he added.

The interim premier vowed that they would ensure the provision of a level playing field to all the political parties during the upcoming general elections in the country, as per Geo News.

"Everyone will be allowed to hold public meetings and rallies," he added.

In the interview, the caretaker PM was also asked about the skyrocketing inflation and the International Monetary Fund's view on it. He revealed that the IMF did not oppose targeted subsidies for the poor electricity consumer.

"The burden of electricity theft is shifted to those who are paying their bills honestly and regularly." He announced that they would privities the ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) to deal with the crisis.

The caretaker PM announced that they would make some tough decisions and would try to extend the tax net by 20 to 22 per cent.

"90 per cent of the people do not pay their taxes." The tough decision would ultimately benefit the masses, he added.

The premier said that he would make sincere efforts to meet their goals. He said that they were focusing on boosting trade with other countries, reported Geo News.