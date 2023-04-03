Home / World News / Pakistan has choice whether to become Turkiye or Myanmar: Imran Khan

Pakistan has choice whether to become Turkiye or Myanmar: Imran Khan

"Today, we stand at a turning point in our Constitutional history where we can be like Turkiye or become another Myanmar

Lahore
Pakistan has choice whether to become Turkiye or Myanmar: Imran Khan

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a fresh attack on Pakistan's powerful military, ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Monday said the country is left with two choices -- either follow Turkiye or become another Myanmar.

In Myanmar, the military ousted democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021 while in Turkiye, a bloody military coup to topple the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016 was foiled after people came out on the streets and resisted a regime change.

"Today, we stand at a turning point in our Constitutional history where we can be like Turkiye or become another Myanmar.

Topics :MyanmarTurkeyPakistan

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

Also Read

Imran Khan found guilty of corrupt practices by Pak EC; disqualified

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan blames govt, spy agency for shooting

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Govt to not allow PTI's long march to enter Islamabad: Pakistan Minister

Pak's Election Commission plans to oust Imran Khan as chairman of PTI party

Donald Trump set to be arraigned in Manhattan court on Tuesday: Report

Bahrain seeks to attract investment with new golden licence for companies

The one device: 50 years of the cellphone; here's how it has evolved

Chinese spy balloon gathered information from US military sites: Report

Airbus in talks for new China jet order ahead of Emmanuel Macron visit

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story