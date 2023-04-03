Pakistan has choice whether to become Turkiye or Myanmar: Imran Khan

In a fresh attack on Pakistan's powerful military, ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Monday said the country is left with two choices -- either follow Turkiye or become another Myanmar.

In Myanmar, the military ousted democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021 while in Turkiye, a bloody military coup to topple the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016 was foiled after people came out on the streets and resisted a regime change.

"Today, we stand at a turning point in our Constitutional history where we can be like Turkiye or become another Myanmar.