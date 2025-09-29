Home / World News / PoK turmoil grows as massive protests erupt; Pakistan remains on edge

PoK turmoil grows as massive protests erupt; Pakistan remains on edge

The protests come amid a breakdown in talks between the AAC and the local government, prompting the alliance to call for one of the largest demonstrations

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM
The Pakistani government officials have not yet outlined their plan, but they reportedly say strict security measures have been established. (Photo: PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Crisis deepened in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday as Awami Action Committee (AAC)-led protestors flocked to the streets in large numbers, calling for an indefinite 'shutter-down and wheel-jam' strike.
 
The protests come amid a breakdown in talks between the AAC and the local government, prompting the alliance to call for one of the largest demonstrations against the “decades-long denial of fundamental rights", according to Dawn.

Lockdown is just plan A

According to the report, the region-wide lockdown underway in PoK is aimed at sending a "loud and clear message that enough is enough". The protestors are asking the government to grant the rights or face the wrath of the people.
The lockdown is just plan A, the alliance had also prepared plans B, C and D, of which D is the harshest, the report said.

Pakistan on the edge

The Pakistani government officials have not yet outlined their plan, but they reportedly say strict security measures have been established. According to Dawn, large convoys of vehicles carrying armed police and paramilitary personnel conducted flag marches in most of the major cities on Saturday, September 27. Heavy contingents were also deployed at city entry and exit points, with strict surveillance at sensitive sites.

Protests over economic neglect

Protests have frequently erupted in the region against government policies, with residents accusing authorities of economic neglect. According to media reports, thousands in PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan blocked the Karakoram Highway for several days in June to protest the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government’s trade policies. The highway is a vital link for Pakistan, connecting Islamabad to Beijing via the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. This followed a wave of protests staged in May over a proposed bill that would allow land and mineral grabs, along with prolonged power cuts. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suspect in Kirk murder case to face court hearing on evidence review

US govt shutdown draws closer as congressional leaders head to White House

Netanyahu, Trump set to meet as pressure mounts to end war in Gaza

BYD brings price war to Japanese market in bid to win over customers

Indonesia's military expanding power, raising authoritarian fears

Topics :PoKPakistan protestsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story