PoK turmoil grows as massive protests erupt; Pakistan remains on edge

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
Crisis deepened in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday as Awami Action Committee (AAC)-led protestors flocked to the streets in large numbers, calling for an indefinite 'shutter-down and wheel-jam' strike.
The protests come amid a breakdown in talks between the AAC and the local government, prompting the alliance to call for one of the largest demonstrations against the “decades-long denial of fundamental rights", according to Dawn.
Lockdown is just plan A
According to the report, the region-wide lockdown underway in PoK is aimed at sending a "loud and clear message that enough is enough". The protestors are asking the government to grant the rights or face the wrath of the people.
The lockdown is just plan A, the alliance had also prepared plans B, C and D, of which D is the harshest, the report said.
Pakistan on the edge
The Pakistani government officials have not yet outlined their plan, but they reportedly say strict security measures have been established. According to Dawn, large convoys of vehicles carrying armed police and paramilitary personnel conducted flag marches in most of the major cities on Saturday, September 27. Heavy contingents were also deployed at city entry and exit points, with strict surveillance at sensitive sites.
Protests over economic neglect
Protests have frequently erupted in the region against government policies, with residents accusing authorities of economic neglect. According to media reports, thousands in PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan blocked the Karakoram Highway for several days in June to protest the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government’s trade policies. The highway is a vital link for Pakistan, connecting Islamabad to Beijing via the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. This followed a wave of protests staged in May over a proposed bill that would allow land and mineral grabs, along with prolonged power cuts.
