Jaishankar slams Pak at UNGA, calls it 'epicentre of global terrorism'

Jaishankar slams Pak at UNGA, calls it 'epicentre of global terrorism'

Jaishankar said that for decades now, major international terrorist attacks have been traced back to that one country, a clear reference to Pakistan

India has confronted the challenge of terrorism since independence, with a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, in a sharp attack on Pakistan.

In his address to the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar said that the most recent example of Pakistan's cross-border barbarism was the Pahalgam attack.

Jaishankar began his address to world leaders from the UNGA podium with the salutation Namaskar from the people of Bharat.

He said that for decades now, major international terrorist attacks have been traced back to that one country, a clear reference to Pakistan.

 

"India has confronted the challenge of terrorism since independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism, he said, amid applause from those present in the UNGA hall.

He added that the UN's designated lists of terrorists are replete with Pakistan's nationals.

"The most recent example of its cross-border barbarism was the murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April this year," he said.

"India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought its organisers and perpetrators to justice, Jaishankar said.

India cautioned that those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it comes back to "bite them".

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in May in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

