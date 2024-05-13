Pakistan PM Sharif approves $86 mn grant for Kashmir region after protests

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a grant of 24 billion rupees ($86.25 million) on Monday for Pakistan-ruled Kashmir where there have been several days of violent protests over inflation.
A police official was killed and over 90 people injured when thousands of people clashed with police in the region over the weekend, said Shah Nawaz, a local government official.
Most businesses and transport remained shut for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, he said.
An alliance of civil rights groups has been leading the campaign, demanding the government give the region a subsidy on electricity and wheat prices in the face of rising inflation.
A statement from Sharif's office did not clarify how the grant would be used.
The protests coincide with the visit of an IMF mission to negotiate a new long-term loan with Islamabad after it issued a warning that downside risks for the Pakistani economy remained exceptionally high.
Inflation slowed down to 17.3% in April, below the government's forecast, which expects more improvement in the country's economic outlook in the coming months.