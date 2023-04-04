Pakistan raises benchmark interest rate by 100 bps as IMF Loan in Limbo

By Faseeh Mangi

Pakistan’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to a record 21% as price gains soar and the nation teeters on the brink of a default as the International Monetary Fund’s bailout hangs.



The State Bank of Pakistan’s monetary policy committee increased the target rate by 100 basis points from 20%. The move was seen by 6 of 37 economists in a Bloomberg survey, with three predicting a hold and the rest expecting a hike of over 150 basis points. The key rate is at the highest since central bank data going back to 1956.

“Today’s decision as an important step towards anchoring inflation expectations around the medium-term target” the central bank said in a statement Tuesday.