Lahore ATC extends ousted PM Imran Khan's interim bail in three cases

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan's Punjab province on Tuesday extended the interim bail to Imran Khan until April 13

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan's Punjab province on Tuesday extended the interim bail to Imran Khan until April 13 in three cases filed relating to the clashes that took place between his supporters and the police outside the residence of the former prime minister in Lahore last month.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, issuing the orders, extended the bail of 70-year-old Khan in multiple cases after the cricketer-turned-politician appeared before the court in a personal capacity, the Dawn newspaper reported.

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

