Home / World News / Dogecoin rises as much as 30% as Twitter home button becomes Doge meme

Dogecoin rises as much as 30% as Twitter home button becomes Doge meme

Doge also began to trend on Twitter. The token gave up some gains to trade 8.6% higher at 11 a.m. in London

Dogecoin rises as much as 30% as Twitter home button becomes Doge meme

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Follow Us

By Max Zimmerman

Dogecoin rose as much as 31% after Twitter users noticed their home buttons changed into the dog meme after which the cryptocurrency is named.
 
Some Twitter users began to find the home button in the top left corner of their web browsers — usually the company’s solid blue bird logo — replaced with a cartoon of the Shiba Inu that’s the face of the Doge meme at around 1:45 p.m. New York time.

Dogecoin rose to as high as 10.2 cents from around 7.7 cents after the change. Doge also began to trend on Twitter. The token gave up some gains to trade 8.6% higher at 11 a.m. in London. 

The shift comes days after Twitter began making changes to its verification system. Some accounts with so-called legacy verification, like the New York Times, saw their check marks removed. Others have kept their checks with a note they were either Blue subscribers or legacy verified accounts.

Twitter didn’t respond to a question about the home button change. At 3:44 p.m. in New York, Twitter owner Elon Musk posted a photo of an earlier exchange in which a Twitter user urged him to change the bird logo to a doge. Musk tweeted: “As promised.”

Reuters reported on March 31 that Musk had asked a US judge to throw out a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support Dogecoin, citing a filing with Manhattan federal court. 

Topics :Elon MuskcryptocurrencyTwitter

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

Also Read

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?

Musk's favourite crypto doubles in value, skeptics issue warning

Crypto wrap: Market remains largely resilient despite Fed's 75 bps hike

What is cryptocurrency mining?

Pak top Court rejects election commission's decision delaying Punjab polls

US President Biden to meet with experts on AI 'risks and opportunities'

Lahore ATC extends ousted PM Imran Khan's interim bail in three cases

US to provide military aid of $2.6 bn to Ukraine against Russian forces

EU lashes out at China for extending support to Russia in Ukraine war

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story