Dogecoin rises as much as 30% as Twitter home button becomes Doge meme

By Max Zimmerman

Dogecoin rose as much as 31% after Twitter users noticed their home buttons changed into the dog meme after which the cryptocurrency is named.



Some Twitter users began to find the home button in the top left corner of their web browsers — usually the company’s solid blue bird logo — replaced with a cartoon of the Shiba Inu that’s the face of the Doge meme at around 1:45 p.m. New York time.