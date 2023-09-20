Home / World News / Pakistan recruiting mercenaries to pursue its political agenda: UNGA told

Pakistan recruiting mercenaries to pursue its political agenda: UNGA told

Plaid said when the international community applies pressure, Pakistan has a history of "choosing subterfuge over sincerity"

Sep 20 2023 | 8:05 AM IST
A research analyst came down heavily on Pakistan for openly recruiting mercenaries and terrorist organizations to pursue its own interests and political agenda in South Asia.

Luce Plaid was speaking at the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday.

She said, "Among the list of UN-designated terrorist entities present on Pakistani soil, the most prominent terrorist groups supported by the military are the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. While officially banned, they continue to flourish within Pakistan's borders under the aegis of the Pakistani army."

"In a geopolitical context where the fight for influence is deliberately played out at a level preventing armed conflict, mercenaries are an instrument increasingly favoured by States, giving them greater latitude for action abroad. The use of these proxy forces exacerbates the risk of violations of human rights and undermines humanitarian principles," she informed the Council.

Plaid said when the international community applies pressure, Pakistan has a history of "choosing subterfuge over sincerity".

"The removal of Pakistan from the FATF Grey List should not make us less vigilant towards a nation whose record of protecting its own citizens from terrorism is appalling", she said, adding that the gravity of the situation and the impunity with which the Pakistani Army operates, demands that this Council steps in by implementing all the punitive measures at its disposal.

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 8:05 AM IST

