Pakistan's benchmark share index trades at record high, breaches 72,000

The index has surged 75.5% over the past year and is up 11.5% year-to-date

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 11:44 AM IST
Pakistan's benchmark share index breached the key level of 72,000 to trade at a record high of 72,414 points during intraday trade earlier on Wednesday, according to data from the Pakistan Stock Exchange website.
 
The index has surged 75.5 per cent over the past year and is up 11.5 per cent year-to-date.
 

"After a record current account surplus, investors are now expecting a big fall in April inflation data that may result in a cut in interest rates in the coming months," said Sohail Mohammed, CEO of Karachi based brokerage company Topline Securities.

Topics :Shehbaz SharifPakistan armyPakistan governmentAsia economy

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

