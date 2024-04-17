Home / World News / Pakistan security forces kill 7 terrorists in restive KP province

Pakistan security forces kill 7 terrorists in restive KP province

Pakistan has consistently been asking the Taliban-led interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border

Press Trust of India Peshawar
Pakistani security forces have killed seven terrorists trying to infiltrate the country's border with Afghanistan in the restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, the military said.

The security forces detected a movement of the seven terrorists near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Spinkai area of Ghulam Khan in the tribal district of North Waziristan, the ISPR, the military's media wing, said.

The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all seven territories were killed, it added.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the Taliban-led interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.
 

After the killing of the seven terrorists, the military again urged the interim rulers to fulfil their obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR statement added.

The operation by the security forces came a day after Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir vowed to permanently eliminate the menace posed by militancy, amidst a spike in terrorist attacks in the country's restive regions bordering Afghanistan.

Gen Munir was presiding over the 264th Corps Commanders' Conference (CCC) held at GHQ Rawalpindi on Tuesday, when he also appreciated the untiring efforts of the Pakistan Army and the other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) in successfully thwarting several terrorist attacks and neutralising key terrorist commanders during ongoing counterterrorism operations.

Armed Forces and LEAs of Pakistan, fully backed by the resilient nation, remain determined to permanently eliminate this menace from Pakistan, he said.

