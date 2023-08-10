Home / World News / Pakistan Senate passes resolution urging ECP to hold timely elections

Pakistan Senate passes resolution urging ECP to hold timely elections

The resolution presented by JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad also asked all the state institutions to assist the ECP in holding the polls in every possible manner

ANI Asia
Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
The Pakistan Senate on Wednesday passed a resolution urging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take measures for holding general elections across the country within the specified time given under Article 224 of the Constitution, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

The resolution presented by JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad also asked all the state institutions to assist the ECP in holding the polls in every possible manner.

Ministers recently stated that there was a possibility of a delay in holding the next general elections due to constitutional requirements. Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah earlier this week said 2023 was not an election year while Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated polls were "due in November".

The resolution passed in the Senate on Wednesday highlighted that the top court had ruled that holding elections under Article 224 of the Constitution - after the National Assembly completed its term or was dissolved - was a "divine" responsibility which could not be disobeyed, as per Dawn.

It stated that a person or institution only had the jurisdiction given to them under the law or Constitution and a caretaker government was only appointed to hold elections and take decisions pertaining to day-to-day affairs.

The resolution said: "Therefore, this House demands the ECP to ensure holding polls within the stipulated period of time given under Article 224 of the Constitution and take all necessary measures in this regard."

"The House also demands state institutions to provide all the possible assistance to the ECP for conducting elections on time, fulfilling its constitutional responsibility," it added.

Topics :Pakistan PoliticsElections

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

