Pakistan Supreme Court moved seeking removal of President Alvi: Reports

The petition, filed by one Ghulam Murtaza Khan on Saturday, alleges that the president has been evasive in performing his constitutional obligations, the Dawn newspaper reported

Press Trust of India Islamabad
He has violated the Constitution and committed gross misconduct; therefore, he is not eligible to continue his duties as the president and needs to be declared that he should not continue as president of Pakistan, the petition said | Photo: Twitter @ArifAlvi

Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 2:33 PM IST
A petition has been filed in Pakistan's Supreme Court seeking President Arif Alvi's removal as the head of the state over "misconduct" and failure to maintain impartiality in performing his duties, according to media reports on Sunday.

The petition, filed by one Ghulam Murtaza Khan on Saturday, alleges that the president has been evasive in performing his constitutional obligations, the Dawn newspaper reported.

He has violated the Constitution and committed gross misconduct; therefore, he is not eligible to continue his duties as the president and needs to be declared that he should not continue as president of Pakistan, the petition said.

Being the head of the State, he is under constitutional obligation to work in accordance with the law, but he was misusing the powers and violating the Constitution continuously by his words and conducts, it said

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 2:33 PM IST

