Pakistan suspends train services in southwest after train station bombing

Pakistan's railways suspended all train services on Monday to and from a restive southwestern province where a suicide bombing at a train station over the weekend killed 26 people, including soldiers and railway staff.

The train services would be suspended for four days for security reasons, according to a statement from Pakistan Railways.

The attack, claimed by the separatist Baloch Liberation Army struck the station in the city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, on Saturday. At least 62 people were also wounded in the bombing, officials said.

The provincial government also declared a three-day mourning period in solidarity with the families of the victims and said that security has been stepped up and vowed to hit back with full force against the separatists, according to Sarfraz Bugti, the province's chief minister.

Bugti spoke after meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who traveled to Quetta on Sunday to be briefed about the situation. Naqvi's office said in a statement that authorities would take decisive steps to crush the terrorists" and support the local Balochistan government in dealing with the "scourge of terrorism.

Train services are a major part of Balochistan's economy hundreds of people travel to and from Quetta to other parts of the country every day. Trains also transport food and other items.

More From This Section

Saturday's attack took place when about 100 passengers were waiting for a train to leave the Quetta station for the garrison city of Rawalpindi, police had said. In its claim of responsibility, the separatist BLA said it targeted Pakistani troops.

The attack was the deadliest since August, when separatists killed more than 50 people in multiple coordinated attacks on passengers buses, police and security forces across Balochistan.

The oil- and mineral-rich Balochistan is Pakistan's largest but also least populated province. It is a hub for the country's ethnic Baloch minority whose members say they face discrimination and exploitation by the central government.

Balochistan has for years been the scene of a long-running insurgency, with several separatist groups staging attacks, targeting mainly security forces in their quest for independence. The province also has an array of militant groups that are active there.

The separatists also target Chinese nationals working in Pakistan as part of Beijing's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, an initiative that has built power plants, roads, railroads and ports around the world and is a major part of China's push to play a larger role in global affairs.

Last month, a suicide bomber dispatched by BLA targeted a convoy with Chinese nationals outside the country's largest airport in the port city of Karachi, killing two Chinese workers and wounding eight people. Authorities claim they have arrested the mastermind of that attack in a raid in Balochistan.