Home / World News / Panama Canal in talks with US LNG producers to increase transportation

Panama Canal in talks with US LNG producers to increase transportation

The canal is typically used by US Gulf Coast exporters to send LNG cargoes to Asia via the Pacific Ocean, but from last year low water levels forced cuts to daily crossings

Panama Canal
Panama Canal Gatun Locks (Photo: Wikimedia)
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:56 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Panama Canal is in talks with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers on how to meet increased demand for crossings as water levels recover after a prolonged drought, the canal's administrator Ricaurte Vasquez told Reuters in an interview.

The canal is typically used by US Gulf Coast exporters to send LNG cargoes to Asia via the Pacific Ocean, but from last year low water levels forced cuts to daily crossings, driving many producers to seek more costly or longer alternative routes.

In April, LNG transits through the canal's Neopanamax locks only amounted to 4.9 per cent of crossings while container ships snared some 61.6 per cent of the transits.

Following increased rainfall that has replenished water levels, tensions have begun to ease and the canal is examining future opportunities, Vasquez said on Wednesday.

Canal authorities might need to modify slot allocations to secure more passage for LNG customers, so the administration is working on a survey to be sent to its transport clients to identify their needs, especially in terms of frequency and permits, he said.

The administrator said there is an opportunity to attract exports from new US LNG plants, which would require getting permits, without detailing which facilities are being eyed by the entity.

Companies including top US LNG exporter Cheniere Energy have complained about having to endure long and costly waiting periods to cross the canal as LNG vessels lack priority passage.

Vasquez said the canal is looking for ways to guarantee crossings for those vessels, adding the number of slots available for LNG producers will be made public after studies are completed and a consensus is reached with the companies involved.

Key industry players will come to Panama likely this month for talks, Vasquez said without naming the parties.

"We will talk and define parameters. They have very big aspirations in which they would like to have a canal dedicated to them but that is not possible, since this is a canal that should be open to every type of commerce internationally," Vasquez said.

Pressing need to secure water

The Panama Canal has proposed building water reservoirs as a solution to mitigate climate change related shortages, though it is still waiting for the government to grant it access to the areas where they could be built.

President-elect Jose Raul Mulino told Reuters on Wednesday he would move to speed those permits. Mulino will take office on July 1.

Scarcity has raised water's value, with Vasquez saying the canal will move to present an updated price scheme that match the new realities and customers' needs next year.

The water reservoirs could be ready in 2030, though the canal's administration still needs to secure permits and strike agreements with nearby communities.

Vasquez expressed confidence the canal would do so after undertaking proper consultations and providing necessary guarantees, adding that the waterway has a 15-year history of working with them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Govt app to allow live tracking of cargo across land, rail, sea & air

War, weather put global ocean shippers on notice for rough seas in 2024

Trial underway for Panama Papers, case that changed financial rules

Mulino becomes Panama President with support from convicted former leader

Asian LNG importers ramp up spot purchases after prices hit 7 month low

Some European firms are souring on China, business lobby group warns

Musk's X acquisition: Judge rejects idea billionaire too busy for SEC probe

Hungary, China sign strategic cooperation agreement during Xi's visit

US SEC investigates Boeing's safety claims after panel blew off plane

UN to vote on granting Palestine new rights, reviving its membership bid

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Panama CanalUnited StatestradeGlobal TradeLNGLNG cargowater transportation

First Published: May 10 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story