Paris Olympics 2024: All about tickets, stays, ways to get around Paris

The modern Olympics can be traced back to April 6, 1986, reviving 1500 years after being banned by the Roman Emperor Theodosius I. French educator and historian, Baron Pierre de Coubertin, played a significant role in bringing together several parties as part of the sport at the Sorbonne University in Paris on June 23, 1894, to give life to the Olympic Games. Olympic games were held for the first time in Athens in 1896 and 13 countries participated in the sports.

This month, the 33rd Summer Olympic Games will take place in the capital of France, Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11 and the then Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8, 2024. Here's all you need to know about the games.

When will the Paris Olympics 2024 be held?

The Paris Olympic Games will begin on July 24 and over 10,000 athletes will compete for 329 medal events. As there would be an extra day of swimming (a change from previous years), there will be three highly anticipated sports dramas across the world, taking place in a short period held between August 3 to 4 for games like artistic gymnastics, swimming, and track.

Where to buy tickets for Paris Olympics 2024?

For the Paris Olympic Games, around 10 million tickets are on sale for the Olympic Games and around 3.4 million for the Paralympic Games. The tickets are available at paris24tickets.com. One can download the Paris 2024 tickets application to get the tickets, transfer them to your recipients and resell them securely. It is advisable to purchase tickets on the official platforms, i.e., tickets.paris2024.org and hospitality packages on hospitalitytravelpackages.paris 2024.org.

Where is the Olympic Stadium?

The largest stadium in France is 'Stade de France' which has hosted its biggest sporting events for three decades, including the Rugby World Cups and the World Athletics Championships. The stadium is based in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis and it will rightfully transform into the Olympic Stadium this summer.

What’s the best way to get around Paris during the summer Games?

The best way to navigate Paris during summer games is through public transport. There are 16 lines which serve more than 300 stations. Single metro currently costs €2.10 each. During the games, the fair for the journey would almost double. However, travellers can purchase a rechargeable Navigo pass ‘preloaded' with journeys at a slightly lower price. A journey for 10 stations currently charges €22 which will cost €32 during the games. Navigo Pass can be the best way to cover your journey through train, bus, and tram lines.

Paris Olympic 2024: Accommodation

Visitors should prefer to book accommodation in advance with options including Airbnb and hotel brands like ibis, Novotel, and Sofitel. Visit Paris je t’aime for hotels, youth hostels, and bed and breakfasts.

What are the new sports added to the Paris Olympics 2024?

This Olympics will feature Breaking (Breakdancing) for the first time which will be held on August 9 and 10. This year, Sport Climbing, Skateboarding, and Surfing will also make their debut.