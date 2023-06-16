PE funds moving away from China to India, Japan amid geopolitical tensions



According to the "Asia-Pacific Private Equity Report 2023" released by Bain & Company in March, the deal value in Asia-Pacific fell 44 per cent in 2022 to $198 billion as compared to 2021. But Greater China has suffered the lowest plunge. Private equity funds are moving away from China amid its tensions with the United States of America (USA) and are now increasingly focussing on India and Japan, a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) said on Friday.



It added that the Covid-19 lockdowns, declining growth, and US-China tensions led to a 53 per cent drop in Greater China deal value, shrinking its share in the region to a nine-year low of 31 per cent. On the other hand, India's share expanded to 23 per cent from 15 per cent. "Greater China, the region's private equity powerhouse, suffered the biggest contraction in deal activity. Covid lockdowns, declining growth, and Sino-US tensions contributed to a 53 per cent drop in Greater China deal value from a year earlier. That fall depressed Greater China’s share of Asia-Pacific deal value to a nine-year low of 31 per cent," the report said.



The report also said that Covid-19 lockdowns, the contraction of manufacturing in China, and the stress in the US-China relations led to diversification by global firms to India. The investors, it added, are favouring companies in sectors like electronics, textiles and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, while India's deal value fell 25 per cent in 2022, it was still 23 per cent more than the average size between 2017 and 2021. In China, the average deal value was 38 per cent lower than the average during the same period.