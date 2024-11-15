Peel police probe tensions at Brampton temple protest after officer clash

Peel Regional Police responded to a trespassing complaint during a protest at the Hindu Sabba Temple on The Gore Road in Brampton on November 3 at approximately 12

According to an official press release, officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but a video posted on social media captured an altercation between an officer and a protester. The footage sparked concern within the community, leading Peel Regional Police to conduct a review of the incident.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Peel Regional Police Tyler Bell Morena, Crime Suppression Team shared the press release with the public online.

"Peel Regional Police understands that the video caused concern in the community. We take all complaints about officer conduct seriously and have conducted a review of the incident," the release stated.

Following an investigation, it was determined that the officer involved was attempting to disarm an individual who had refused to surrender their weapon and became confrontational. "Accordingly, [the officer] acted within the lawful execution of his duties," the police clarified. To provide further transparency, body-worn camera footage from the officer has been released.

In response to the events on November 3 and 4, Peel Regional Police formed a Strategic Investigative Team dedicated to examining incidents of criminality during the protests. The team is actively seeking assistance from the public to identify suspects or provide general information related to the events.

"Anyone with suspect or general information is encouraged to contact police investigators. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers," the press release added.

More From This Section

Peel Regional Police emphasised their commitment to upholding peaceful assembly rights as outlined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. However, they reiterated their zero-tolerance policy for violence, threats, or vandalism during such gatherings.

"Peel Regional Police is committed to respecting an individual's right to peacefully assemble. However, there is no tolerance for any acts of violence, threats of violence or vandalism during any peaceful assembly," the release stated.

The statement concluded by appreciating the cooperation of individuals who maintained peace during the events.

As investigations continue, the police urge the public to share any relevant information and stress the importance of ensuring safety during protests.