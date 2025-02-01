Pentagon to deploy 1,000 more troops for immigration crackdown under Trump

The Pentagon is planning to send an additional 1,000 active-duty troops to reinforce US President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement measures, the Associated Press reported citing officials. The move is part of Trump’s efforts to strengthen border security and manage detained migrants.

Approximately 500 soldiers, mostly from a headquarters unit of the 10th Mountain Division based at Fort Drum, New York, will be deployed to the US southwest border. The remaining 500 marines will be sent to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where detained migrants are expected to be held. These numbers may increase as plans are finalised.

This follows the Pentagon’s implementation of Trump’s executive orders from January 20, aimed at tightening immigration controls. Last week, the first batch of 1,600 active-duty troops arrived at the border to assist with border patrol efforts.

The newly deployed troops will help set up barriers, transport detainees, and provide intelligence and logistical support. Meanwhile, those sent to Guantanamo Bay will assist in preparing the facility for new detainees and provide additional support services.

US President Donald Trump signed several executive orders focused on immigration, further solidifying his stance on border security and deportations. While some of these measures have already been implemented, others are encountering legal challenges or are still being processed.

Large-scale immigration arrests

According to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the agency has been making an average of 710 immigration arrests daily from Thursday to Monday. This marks a significant increase from the daily average of 311 under President Joe Biden. If this pace continues, it could surpass ICE's previous peak under the Obama administration, which saw an average of 636 arrests per day in 2013.

The surge in arrests has been accompanied by high-profile operations in cities such as Atlanta, Dallas, and Chicago. Unlike the approach under Biden, ICE has collaborated with other federal agencies, including the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and Customs and Border Protection.

Emile Bove, the acting deputy attorney general, participated in one of these operations in Chicago, highlighting the Justice Department's involvement.

Trump has broadened ICE’s arrest priorities to include anyone residing in the country illegally, not just those with criminal convictions, national security concerns, or recent border crossings. However, some experts argue that this shift isn't a significant departure from past enforcement practices.

(With inputs from agencies)