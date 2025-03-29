Pikachu joins Turkey protests, flees as riot police crack down. WATCH

Istanbul’s streets turned into an unexpected dramatic scene from Pokemon Go when the riot police found themselves chasing a life-sized Pikachu during mass protests over the arrest of Istanbul’s mayor, Ekrem İmamoglu.

As thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to denounce what they call political persecution, one activist dressed as Pikachu was seen marching alongside the crowd. But when authorities moved in with water cannons, the costumed protester made a dramatic escape, a scene that has since taken the Internet by storm.

Political turmoil in Turkey

Nearly 1,900 protesters have been arrested, according to officials, as unrest spreads across Turkey. İmamoglu, regarded as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s most formidable political rival, was recently named the opposition’s candidate for the 2028 presidential election. His arrest on corruption charges has sparked accusations of an orchestrated effort to sideline him from politics.

Erdogan dismissed the protests, calling demonstrators “evil” agents who “disturb the peace.” In response, Turkish authorities have launched a severe crackdown, not only detaining protesters, but also deporting BBC journalist Mark Lowen. Officials accused Lowen of being a “threat to public order,” removing him from the country just 17 hours after taking him into custody.

Yet, amid the chaos, it was the image of a Pikachu dodging riot police that captured global attention. Footage of the costumed demonstrator fleeing through the streets has gone viral, amassing over nine million views on X (formerly Twitter) and sparking a wave of reactions online.

The viral video has ignited a storm of online humour, with users turning a moment of political unrest into a meme-worthy spectacle.

“They can’t catch ‘em all!! Let’s call this the Pokémon Uprising!!! More protesters needed in Pokémon suits!” one user posted.

Another quipped, “I thought he was supposed to catch ’em all.”

A third user commented, “There’s something so unifying about seeing people be silly all over the world.”

One more added, “Damn, that’s the funniest thing I’ve seen this year.”

The Internet also took creativity to new heights, generating AI-edited versions of the footage featuring comic book characters like Batman and Joker joining the protest.

Press crackdown amid growing tensions

The crackdown has extended to journalists covering the protests, with at least seven local reporters and a photojournalist from the French news agency Agence France-Presse among those detained. According to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, authorities have arrested 1,878 people since the demonstrations erupted last Wednesday, with only 489 released so far.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc insists that İmamoglu’s arrest has “nothing to do with politics” and is solely due to the “seriousness of the corruption charges.” He also dismissed allegations that Turkey imprisons journalists for their reporting, despite mounting criticism from press freedom advocates.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Turkey ranks 158th out of 180 countries in the 2024 Press Freedom Index. The organisation claims that the Turkish government controls 90 per cent of media outlets, significantly restricting independent journalism.