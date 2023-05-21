Home / World News / PM Modi, British counterpart Sunak review bilateral strategic ties

PM Modi, British counterpart Sunak review bilateral strategic ties

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday held productive talks with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak during which they reviewed bilateral strategic partnership, including progress in India-UK FTA negotiations

Press Trust of India Hiroshima
PM Modi, British counterpart Sunak review bilateral strategic ties

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held productive talks with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak during which they reviewed bilateral strategic partnership, including progress in India-UK FTA negotiations.

The two leaders also agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas such as trade and investment and science and technology.

Modi and Sunak met on the sidelines of the summit of the G7 advanced economies here in Hiroshima.

"A boost to - Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. PM

@narendramodi held productive talks with PM @RishiSunak of the UK in Hiroshima. The two leaders reviewed their Strategic Partnership, including taking stock of progress in India-UK FTA negotiations," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.

Leaders agreed to deepen cooperation across a wide range of areas, such as trade & investment, science & technology, higher education, and people-to-people relationship, it said.

India and the UK have been negotiating an FTA since January last year, with a goal towards a comprehensive pact that is expected to significantly enhance the bilateral trading relationship worth an estimated 34 billion pounds in 2022.

The two nations last month concluded the ninth round of India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with detailed discussions across a range of policy areas.

Recently, Britain's Chief Negotiator for the FTA Harjinder Kang was appointed the country's new Trade Commissioner to South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, based in Mumbai.

According to official UK government statistics, India was the UK's 12th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022, accounting for 2.1 per cent of total UK trade.

The two leaders shared a tight hug before their talks.

Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend three sessions at the G7 summit following an invitation by Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

Also Read

India stands for peaceful resolution: PM on 'China's military expansion'

India, Armenia, Iran hold 1st trilateral political consultations in Yerevan

India accords high importance to disaster risk reduction: Principal Secy

PM Modi meets French President Macron to discuss trade, economic ties

PM Modi, Kishida discuss cooperation in green hydrogen, semiconductors

2,000-year-old financial record unearthed on Jerusalem's pilgrimage road

Warring factions in Sudan agree to temporary ceasefire: US-Saudi mediators

PM Modi, other G7 leaders pay tributes at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

LIVE: PM Modi pays floral tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan

Quad leaders express concern over humanitarian consequences of Ukraine war

Topics :Narendra ModiRishi SunakIndia Prime MinisterUK

First Published: May 21 2023 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story