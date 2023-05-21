Home / World News / Warring factions in Sudan agree to temporary ceasefire: US-Saudi mediators

Sudan's warring factions have agreed to a new short-term ceasefire, US and Saudi mediators announced on Saturday, after several previous attempts to broker a truce that holds have failed

AP Washington
May 21 2023
Sudan's warring factions have agreed to a new short-term ceasefire, US and Saudi mediators announced on Saturday, after several previous attempts to broker a truce that holds have failed.

Meeting in the Saudi port city of Jeddah, the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces signed off on a seven-day ceasefire that is due to take effect on Monday 9:45 pm local time in Sudan, the US and Saudi Arabia said in a joint statement. The ceasefire could be extended if both sides agree.

"Both parties have conveyed to the Saudi and US facilitators their commitment not to seek military advantage during the 48-hour notification period after signing the agreement and prior to the start of the ceasefire," it said.

The talks in Jeddah had previously produced an agreement between the two sides on protecting civilians and easing the flow of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the conflict. But, earlier ceasefire deals have foundered amid accusations by both of violations.

"It is well known that the parties have previously announced ceasefires that have not been observed," the US-Saudi statement said.

"Unlike previous ceasefires, the Agreement reached in Jeddah was signed by the parties and will be supported by a US-Saudi and international-supported ceasefire monitoring mechanism."

The Monitoring and Coordination Committee is to be made up of three representatives each from the US and Saudi Arabia and three representatives from each party.

Topics :SudanUnited StatesInternational News

First Published: May 21 2023 | 7:27 AM IST

