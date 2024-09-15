Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Polymatech Electronics to set up semiconductor facility in Bahrain

Polymatech Electronics to set up semiconductor facility in Bahrain

The facility to be set up as 'Atri' in Bahrain Industrial Area - Hidd - would play a critical role in producing essential 5G and 6G components

The demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Semi-conductor chip manufacturer Polymatech Electronics would invest $16 million in Bahrain to establish a semi-conductor manufacturing facility in the gulf country, the company said.

The facility to be set up as 'Atri' in Bahrain Industrial Area - Hidd - would play a critical role in producing essential 5G and 6G components and marks Polymatech Electronic's first step in expanding its global footprint.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We, at Bahrain EDB are pleased to welcome Polymatech alongside several leading multi-sector companies to business-friendly Bahrain. Bahrain continues to maintain momentum in delivering on its vision of developing a digital-first, intelligent economy, fostering a future-ready ecosystem that prioritizes the development of next-generation technologies, advanced manufacturing and a highly skilled workforce," Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif said.

Polymatech establishing a semiconductor facility in Bahrain is set to usher in a new era of innovation and technological advancement across sectors, contributing significantly to the national economy, he said.

The entry of Polymatech into Bahrain would contribute towards the country's economic diversification, sustainable growth and a goal of becoming a hub for innovation and technological excellence in the region.

"We are excited to bring our expertise in semiconductor manufacturing to Bahrain, which offers a strategic location and facilitated access to the region. Establishing our semiconductor manufacturing facility here aligns perfectly with our expansion goals.." said Polymatech Electronics Managing Director and CEO Eswara Rao Nandam said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Foxconn-HCL joint venture secures land for semiconductor plant in Noida

Tata electronics, TCS to develop India's first domestic chips by 2026

India targets $500 bn electronics sector, right time to be here: Modi

UP to clear investment proposal worth Rs 10 trn, offer 25% sops: Adityanath

Lam Research expands virtual semiconductor training to 20 Indian varsities

Topics :semiconductorBahrain

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story